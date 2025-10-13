Fire Sparks Panic at Taj Mahal’s Southern Gate Following Short Circuit: Video

A brief fire broke out near the southern gate of the Taj Mahal complex on Sunday morning, causing alarm among locals and officials due to thick black smoke visible from a distance. Fortunately, the blaze was swiftly brought under control, and authorities have confirmed that the iconic monument remains completely safe.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 8 am, approximately 300 metres from the main dome, but details emerged only on Monday. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an electric line running through the chambers near the southern gate.

On noticing the smoke, the staff on duty immediately informed ASI officials and Torrent Power personnel. A technical team from Torrent Power reached the site promptly, disconnected the faulty electric line, and cut off power for two hours while repairs were carried out. The electricity supply was restored shortly thereafter.

Officials emphasized that there was no structural damage to the Taj Mahal and reassured the public of the monument’s safety. It is noteworthy that entry through the southern gate has been restricted since 2018, ensuring minimal disruption to visitors.

The swift response from authorities and power officials prevented the situation from escalating, and the Taj Mahal continues to stand unaffected, retaining its status as one of the world’s most treasured heritage sites.