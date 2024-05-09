First Batch of Indian Haj Pilgrims Arrives in Madinah from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The annual Haj pilgrimage, one of the most significant religious journeys for Muslims around the world commenced and the first batch of Hyderabad pilgrims reached Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

A total of 283 pilgrims from Hyderabad embarked on their spiritual journey, landing at the Prince Mohammed International Airport on Thursday, May 9. Upon their arrival, they were warmly greeted by India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, alongside Consul General of India (CGI) Mohd Shahid Alam, and other dignitaries.

Representatives from the Saudi government, including Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Service, and Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, Vice Minister of Haj and Umrah, were also present to welcome the pilgrims.

The Haj pilgrimage holds profound significance in Islam, symbolizing unity, devotion, and spiritual purification. For the pilgrims, this journey marks a deeply personal and spiritually enriching experience as they embark on the sacred rites in the holy cities of Madinah and Makkah.

As the first group of pilgrims settles into their accommodations in Madinah, anticipation and excitement build for the upcoming stages of the Haj journey. The Indian pilgrims join millions of others from around the globe in fulfilling their religious duties and seeking blessings during this auspicious time.