First-Ever Arrest of Betting App Promoters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major cybercrime crackdown, Cyberabad Police have arrested four individuals for promoting illegal online betting apps through Telegram, specifically targeting youth from the Telugu states. The arrests were made following a complaint by a victim who lost ₹50 lakh through one such betting platform.

Victim Lost ₹50 Lakh; Triggers Investigation

The case came to light when a man approached the police after losing a massive ₹50 lakh in online betting. Based on his complaint, Cyberabad Police launched an investigation and nabbed four accused, including college students and software professionals.

Accused Used Fake Predictions to Lure Users

According to DGP Sai Sri, who briefed the media, the arrested individuals were making baseless predictions to mislead users and encouraged them to invest money in online betting. The police stated that the predictions had no real-world basis and were used to manipulate vulnerable users.

First Arrests in Telangana for Betting App Promotion

The Telangana police confirmed that this is the first time betting app promoters have been arrested in the state. The crackdown is a warning to others involved in similar illegal activities.

Money Laundering Angle Under Probe

The police also revealed that they are investigating the case under money laundering charges, as large sums of money were transferred through these illegal platforms. Authorities suspect that black money was being routed via online betting systems.

Promoting or Participating in Betting Is Illegal

Officials reminded the public that betting is illegal in India, and even sharing predictions for betting purposes is a punishable offense. The DGP emphasized that the ground reality is far different from the false hopes and promises being made by these app promoters.

Police Warn Youth to Stay Away from Betting Traps

The police have urged the youth to remain vigilant and stay away from such fraudulent apps and Telegram groups. Authorities are planning to intensify surveillance and take strict action against all those promoting or engaging in illegal betting activities.