First session of 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly begins; MLAs take oath

Patna: The first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, with Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Singh administering the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs.

A total of 243 members will take the oath.

Deputy Chief Minister and MLA from Tarapur, Samrat Choudhary, was the first to be sworn in. Following him, Deputy Chief Minister and MLA from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, took the oath.

In notable moments of camaraderie on the House floor, Tejashwi Yadav rose from his seat to greet Samrat Choudhary and shook hands with him after the oath ceremony.

After being sworn in, Vijay Kumar Sinha touched Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s feet as a gesture of respect.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Tejashwi Yadav, also greeted Nitish Kumar, and both leaders exchanged pleasantries, creating a brief display of goodwill amid political rivalry. LoP Yadav greeted all leaders with folded hands before taking his seat.

After the Deputy CMs, several ministers took their oaths, including Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Mangal Pandey, Lesy Singh, Nitin Naveen, Ramkripal Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Mohammad Jama Khan, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Arun Shankar Prasad, Surendra Mehta, Narayan Prasad, Rama Nishad, Shreyasi Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Singh, and Prem Kumar.

As per procedure, ministers are being sworn in first, followed by other newly-elected members. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present in the House as the Assembly Secretary called out the names.

The oath-taking ceremony continues as the first day’s proceedings of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly session move forward.

During the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly election 2025, the NDA, which comprises five parties, including BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), HAM and RLM, jointly managed to win 202 seats.

On the other side, the Opposition Grand Alliance only won 35 seats, including RJD 25, Congress 6, CPI-ML 2, IIP 1 and one other. AIMIM also won 5 seats in this election.