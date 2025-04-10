First Single ‘Rama Rama’ from ‘Vishwambhara’ to Release on April 12

Chennai: The first single from director Vassishta’s much-anticipated magnum opus ‘Vishwambhara’, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, will be released on April 12, as officially announced by the film’s makers on Thursday.

MM Keeravani Composes the Devotional Anthem

Titled ‘Rama Rama’, the track is expected to be a devotional number, composed by Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani. Renowned lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the lyrics for the song.

Poster Hints at a Divine Visual Experience

A poster released by the production team shows Chiranjeevi surrounded by children dressed as Hanuman, with a grand statue of Lord Ram in the background, indicating a strong spiritual theme.

Vassishta’s Ambitious Vision for ‘Vishwambhara’

Director Vassishta, who made a successful debut with the blockbuster ‘Bimbisara’, is pulling out all the stops for ‘Vishwambhara’. He has described this project as his most ambitious and prestigious film to date.

Star-Studded Cast and Technical Team

The film features top talents such as Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. The technical crew includes:

Chota K Naidu – Cinematography

– Cinematography AS Prakash – Production Design

– Production Design Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao & Santhosh Kamireddy – Editing

– Editing Sai Madhav Burra – Dialogues

– Dialogues Sushmita Konidela – Costume Design

Produced by UV Creations

‘Vishwambhara’ is being produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banner of UV Creations. The teaser of the film has already generated massive buzz, offering a sneak peek into its mesmerizing, socio-fantasy world.