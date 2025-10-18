Hyderabad

First Training Session of Presiding Officers Conducted Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Elections

The Presiding Officers for the Jubilee Hills by-elections include Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sabir Pasha Qadri, Mr. Muhammad Abdul Aleem, Mr. Zahid, and others.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir18 October 2025 - 19:03
First Training Session of Presiding Officers Conducted Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Elections
First Training Session of Presiding Officers Conducted Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Elections

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) organized the first training session for Presiding Officers in connection with the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency No. 61 by-elections today at 10 am. The session was held at Sewalal Banjara Bhawan, Road No. 10, Zahra Nagar.

Addressing the officers, Additional Commissioner of GHMC, Mr. Heman Patel, emphasized the importance of careful study of the diary and instructions provided to ensure the peaceful and transparent conduct of the by-elections. He urged the officers to maintain complete discipline, honesty, and impartiality while performing their election duties.

Mr. Patel further stated that any difficulties encountered during the elections should be immediately reported to the concerned sector officers or senior officials for timely guidance. He highlighted that the role of Presiding Officers forms the backbone of the election process, making their responsibilities critical. Cooperation, teamwork, and transparency, he added, are the primary duties of every officer during the elections.

The Presiding Officers for the Jubilee Hills by-elections include Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sabir Pasha Qadri, Mr. Muhammad Abdul Aleem, Mr. Zahid, and others.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir18 October 2025 - 19:03
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button