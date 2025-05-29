Fish Prasadam Distribution on June 8 at Nampally Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: The renowned Fish Prasadam distribution by the Bathini Goud family will take place this year on Sunday, June 8, at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, coinciding with the beginning of the Mrigasira Karthi at 10:00 AM.

Addressing a special press conference, Bathini Amarnath Goud, son of the late Bathini Harinath Goud, along with other family members including Sivasankar Goud, Gouri Shankara Goud, Chandrashekar Goud, Santhosh Goud, and Siva Goud, shared the details of the arrangements being made for this year’s event.

Amarnath Goud stated that, as per tradition, the Fish Prasadam will be administered immediately after the start of the auspicious Mrigasira Karthi period at 10:00 AM on June 8 and will continue until 10:00 AM on June 9. He said lakhs of people from across India and abroad attend the event every year in hope of relief from respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic cough.

To ensure smooth distribution and avoid inconvenience to the public, the event is being organized with the full cooperation of the Telangana Government. Under the direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Garu and the supervision of Minister for BC Welfare and Transport, Sri Ponnam Prabhakar Garu, preparations are underway in coordination with several government departments, including the Hyderabad Collector’s office, DGP, City Police Commissioners, GHMC, Water Works, RTC, Municipality, Police, and Electricity departments. The Fisheries Department is also making necessary arrangements for the supply of fish.

Amarnath Goud further explained that their family has been distributing this herbal remedy through a fish for nearly 190 years, a practice passed down by a sage to their ancestors. He claimed that if the prasadam is taken continuously for four to five years, depending on the severity of the illness, patients may experience complete relief.

He also acknowledged the vital support extended by Badri Vishalal Pannalal Pitti Charitable Trust Chairman, Sri Sharath Pitti Garu, and volunteer organizations like Agarwal Seva Dal, who will provide free food, coffee, tea, buttermilk, drinking water, and emergency medical services to attendees. Trained volunteers will also be deployed to assist and manage queue lines, ensuring that patients and visitors do not face any difficulties.

The Bathini family has urged all those suffering from respiratory ailments to make use of this opportunity and attend the Fish Prasadam distribution at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, from 10:00 AM on June 8 to 10:00 AM on June 9.

Ajitha Guptha and other dignitaries also participated in the press conference.