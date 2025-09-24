Five Army soldiers injured in road accident in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Five Army soldiers were injured on Wednesday when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Officials said that five Army soldiers were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in met a road accident in the Ghani area of Mankote sector of Poonch district.

“The vehicle was going to Jammu from Dhara Dullian in Poonch when it skidded off the road around 7.30 a.m. The injured soldiers were posted at Balnoi Nangi Takeri. They were proceeding on leave when the accident occurred,” the official said.

A replacement vehicle was arranged to facilitate their onward journey.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated further proceedings, the officials said.

The Army guards the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Rajouri and parts of Jammu district and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in the Valley.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guards the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-Km-long LoC and 240-Km-long IB. The responsibilities of checking infiltration, cross-border smuggling and drone activities on the LoC are shouldered by the army on the LoC and the BSF on the IB.

Terror outfits operating from across the border with the assistance of Pakistan have been using drones to drop payloads of arms/ammunition, drugs and cash on the Indian side to sustain terrorism.

BSF has deployed special anti-drone equipment on the IB to deal with the threat posed by drones.

After Operation Sindoor was suspended, the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Drug smugglers and peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In their revised strategy, the security forces are carrying out operations to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror in Jammu and Kashmir rather than focusing only on the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.