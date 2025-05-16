Five Children Drown in Kadapa Pond During Holiday Visit, Village Grieves Tragic Loss

In a heartbreaking incident, five children drowned in a pond in Mallepalli village of Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. The children, who were on a holiday visit to their grandmother’s house, had gone for a swim in a local pond around 3 PM and tragically never returned.

Panic Sparked After Children Fail to Return Home

When the children did not return by evening, their family grew anxious. A frantic search was launched after their clothes and slippers were found abandoned on the pond’s bank. Local villagers quickly joined in the search and notified authorities.

Rescue Operation Carried Out Overnight

Police, fire personnel, and divers were deployed for a massive overnight search operation. Despite tireless efforts, the children were discovered lifeless in the same spot within the pond by early morning, sending shockwaves through the community.

Community in Mourning

The entire village of Mallepalli has plunged into mourning over the tragic loss. Local officials expressed their condolences, and arrangements are being made to support the grieving families.

Authorities Urge Caution Near Water Bodies

Following the incident, officials have urged families to ensure children are not left unsupervised near water bodies, especially during holiday visits. The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by unsupervised swimming in rural ponds.