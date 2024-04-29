Five engineering students, including three women, drown in Cauvery confluence at Mekedatu

Karnataka

Ramanagara: Five students of an engineering college, including three women, drowned at the confluence of the Cauvery River at Mekedatu in Kanakapura Taluk of the district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were among 12 students who had come here from Bengaluru, Satanur police said. When they were swimming, they were caught in a whirlpool and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Harshita (20), Abhishek (20), Tejas (21), Varsha (20) and Neha (19). The remaining seven students fled after their friends drowned.

