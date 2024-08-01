National
Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand’s Latehar
Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said. Three others were injured.
The incident happened at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath police station area around 3 am. The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole, police added.
“A high-tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle. Five people were killed and three others injured,” Balumath sub-divisional police officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told