Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand’s Latehar

Latehar: Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Thursday morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said. Three others were injured.

The incident happened at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath police station area around 3 am. The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole, police added.

“A high-tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle. Five people were killed and three others injured,” Balumath sub-divisional police officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told