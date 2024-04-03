Five killed in explosion at pharma company in Telangana

Hyderabad: Five employees of a pharmaceutical company were killed in an explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at SB Organics Ltd at Chandapur village in Hatnoora mandal of the district.

A fire broke out at the factory after a chemical reactor exploded. One of the structures at the industrial complex also collapsed under the impact of the explosion.

The company’s manager is reported to be among those killed. Four deceased workers were said to be from Bihar. The death toll is feared to go up.

Ten others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene and were trying to douse the fire.

Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Rupesh and other officials visited the spot.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the accident at the chemical plant. He directed Director General Fire Service Nagi Reddy to rush to the spot and supervise rescue and relief operations.

He also asked the district Collector and SP to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.