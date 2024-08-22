Five killed in road accident

Ara: At least five people were killed when the jeep in which they were travelling hit a road divider in Bihar’s Bhojpur district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The jeep hit the road divider on the Ara-Buxar road near Gajrajganj, they said.

Gajrajganj Police outpost in charge Hari Prasad Sharma told reporters, “It is suspected that the driver of the jeep must have lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider. While three people died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.”

Police are investigating the matter, he said.

The officer said police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. It is suspected that all deceased belonged to a single family, he added.