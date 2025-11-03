Five killed in two road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Five persons were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Monday. Four people died when a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district. The accident occurred around 1 a.m. in Satyavatipet in Karlapalem mandal. The deceased were identified as B. Balarama Raju (65), B. Lakshmi (60), G. Pushpavati (60) and M. Srinivasa Raju (54).

Two boys aged 11 and 13 were injured, and both were admitted to a hospital. Their condition is stated to be out of danger. The deceased were from Karlapalem and were returning home after attending the sangeet ceremony of Bapatla MLA Narendra Verma’s son. Overspeeding is suspected to be the cause of the accident. Police registered a case and took up an investigation. In another accident in Palnadu district, a man died when a mini lorry overturned. The accident occurred on the Nadendla-Timmapuram road when the mini lorry suffered a tyre burst.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident. The deceased was identified as Bapu Malik, a worker from Odisha. The accident revealed that the mini lorry was being used to divert rice meant for distribution under the Public Distribution System. Police registered a case and began an investigation. The civil supplies department also launched an investigation into PDS rice diversion.

Meanwhile, police in Annamayya district arrested a person who exhumed the body of a youth to perform black magic. The youth belonging to Manadepalle town died recently due to some disease and was buried in a local graveyard. Some passersby noticed a man exhuming the body and immediately alerted the police. The arrested man was identified as Govind. He told police that he wanted to perform some rituals on the body to speak to his younger brother, who died a few days ago.