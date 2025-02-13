Five MI Cape Town Players in Markram-led SA20 Team of Season 3

Johannesburg: The champions MI Cape Town dominate the SA20 Team of Season 3 with five players selected, showcasing their exceptional performances throughout the competition.

Leading the charge is opening batter and wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, alongside dynamic batter Dewald Brevis, allrounder George Linde, and seam bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult.

Ryan Rickelton: Leading Run Scorer in SA20 History

Rickelton had an outstanding season, scoring 336 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 178.82. This allowed him to pass 1000 runs in the competition, making him the leading run scorer in SA20 history. Additionally, he claimed nine dismissals behind the stumps.

Dewald Brevis: Rising Star of Season 3

Dewald Brevis, the rising star of season 3, scored 291 runs at an average of 48.5 and a strike rate of 184. The 21-year-old demonstrated his versatility against both pace and spin, with an impressive strike rate of 211 against seamers and 149 against spinners.

George Linde: A Strong Allrounder

Allrounder George Linde had a significant impact for MI Cape Town with both bat and ball. He scored 40.24 runs on average, striking at 153.33. In addition, Linde claimed 11 wickets at an average of 17.72 and an economy rate of 6.29.

Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult: World-Class Bowling Pair

The bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult were exceptional in the competition, maintaining impressive economy rates of 6.53 and 6.94, respectively. Their best performances came in the Final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where Rabada claimed 4-25, bringing his total to 12 wickets, and Boult’s Player of the Final performance (2-9) earned him 11 wickets.

Sunrisers and Paarl Royals Representation

Sunrisers and Paarl Royals both have three players each in the Team of Season 3. The team is led by Aiden Markram, who has been appointed as the captain for the 2025 season due to his impressive leadership and performances, scoring 340 runs with three half-centuries.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root Shine for Paarl Royals

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the Batter of the Season, was the leading run-scorer with 397 runs for Paarl Royals, and he joins Ryan Rickelton at the top of the order. Joe Root, despite missing the playoffs due to international commitments, scored 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 140.20 to slot in at No. 3.

Marco Jansen: Player and Bowler of the Season

Marco Jansen, named both Player of the Season and Bowler of the Season, claimed 19 wickets at an average of 18.42 and had a standout year. He is joined in the XI by Richard Gleeson, his new-ball partner for Sunrisers.

Team of the Season Summary

The team also features David Miller (Paarl Royals) with his impressive 234 runs at an average of 58.50 and strike-rate of 136.84. With stellar performances from both batters and bowlers, the 2025 Team of Season is packed with exceptional talent ready for future challenges.