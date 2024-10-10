Five paramedics killed in Israeli airstrike on civil defence centre in southern Lebanon

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike hit a Lebanese Civil Defence centre on Wednesday in the town of Dardghaya in southern Lebanon, killing five members who were stationed there, civil defence spokesperson Elie Khairallah told The Associated Press.

The Lebanese Health Ministry also confirmed the news in a statement, saying Israel has “renewed its targeting of rescue and ambulance crews tonight, disregarding international laws, norms and humanitarian conventions”.

There was no immediate statement from the Israeli military.

Among the victims was Abdullah Al-Moussawi, head of the Tyre Regional Centre in the Lebanese Civil Defence, Khairallah said.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said teams continued to search for survivors in the rubble.