Five Tamil Nadu students return safely from Punjab as India-Pak tensions escalate

Chennai: As cross-border hostilities intensify between India and Pakistan, five students from Tamil Nadu stranded in Punjab returned safely to Chennai on Saturday morning. Their return was made possible through swift action by the Tamil Nadu government.

Students Stranded Near Conflict Zones

The students were among a group of 12 from Tamil Nadu pursuing higher education at a private university in Jalandhar district, just 60 kilometers from the Pakistan border. The growing conflict created a tense atmosphere, leaving the students anxious about their safety.

Government Acts Swiftly to Ensure Safety

Responding to the situation, the Tamil Nadu government coordinated with central agencies and arranged for safe transportation of the students. The evacuation process began Thursday night, with students first being moved from Punjab to Delhi.

Safe Return to Chennai

Out of the 12 students, five arrived in Chennai early Saturday morning aboard an Air India flight. Senior officials, including the Deputy Director of the Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, welcomed them at the airport. Special transport was arranged to take them to their hometowns in Namakkal and Coimbatore.

More Students Expected

The remaining seven students are expected to arrive in Chennai by noon via an IndiGo flight. Minister for the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, S. M. Nassar, along with other officials, is overseeing their safe return. These students hail from Kallakurichi, Namakkal, and Coimbatore districts.

Emotional Reactions from the Students

Ajay Vasanth from Namakkal shared his experience:

“We were just 60 km from the Pakistan border. It was very tense. But once Tamil Nadu officials reached us, we felt safe.”

Naveen, a student from Coimbatore, said:

“We were lost and didn’t know what to do. But the officials treated us with care and guided us throughout.”

Remi, also from Coimbatore, added:

“We traveled from Punjab to Delhi with no shelter. But after contacting the Tamil Nadu helpline, help arrived quickly.”

Government Assures Ongoing Support

The Tamil Nadu government has pledged to continue monitoring the situation and extend support to any more residents stranded in conflict zones.