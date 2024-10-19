Crime & Accidents

Five-year-old girl raped by three boys

Mohammed Yousuf19 October 2024 - 12:16
Ballia (UP): A five-year-old girl was raped by three boys living as tenants in her house in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. All three accused have been detained.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Kotwali police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said the five-year-old girl was raped by the three boys on the roof of her house.

The families of the accused aged six, 13 and 16, lived as tenants in the girl’s house, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said that based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night.

After receiving information about the incident, SP Vir visited the crime scene and inspected it along with a forensics team, the SHO said.

The three accused have been detained and are being interrogated, Singh said.

