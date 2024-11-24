Asia

Flash floods cause severe property damage

Flash floods caused severe property damage in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Saturday, a local official said on Sunday.

Safiya Begum24 November 2024 - 17:48
Flash floods cause severe property damage
Flash floods cause severe property damage

Kunduz: Flash floods caused severe property damage in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province on Saturday, a local official said on Sunday.

Recent heavy rainfall triggered flash floods on the outskirts of the province’s Aliabad and Khanabad districts.

Provincial director for the disaster management authority Mawlawi Mohammad Jawad said that 370 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed, and more than 1,100 acres of farmlands have been washed away.

Also Read: Israel cracks down on Palestinian citizens who speak out against war in Gaza

According to Jawad, livestock owners and fish farmers suffered huge financial losses as a result of the natural disaster, with thousands of fish and hundreds of livestock animals wasted away, Xinhua news agency reported.

Survey teams were sent to the flooded areas to provide aid and evaluate the damage, Jawad said.

Tags
Safiya Begum24 November 2024 - 17:48

Related Articles

Pakistan reports three new polio cases, 2024 tally reaches 55

Pakistan reports three new polio cases, 2024 tally reaches 55

24 November 2024 - 19:17
At least 37 killed in sectarian violence in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least 37 killed in sectarian violence in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

23 November 2024 - 16:37
Over 50 Killed in Gun Attack on Passenger Vehicles in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Over 50 Killed in Gun Attack on Passenger Vehicles in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

21 November 2024 - 18:57
Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Ukraine in Major Escalation of War

Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Ukraine in Major Escalation of War

21 November 2024 - 17:22
Back to top button