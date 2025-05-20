Flat Owners Protest Outside Housing Board Office Over Pochampally Rajiv Swagruha Issues

Hyderabad: Flat owners from the Rajiv Swagruha Housing Complex in Pochampally Sadhbhavana Township staged a protest on [insert date] outside the Telangana State Housing Corporation office, demanding immediate resolution of long-pending issues related to their flats.

The residents, many from low- and middle-income backgrounds, expressed frustration over the non-functional lifts, severe water shortages, and lack of basic maintenance in the apartment complex. They claimed that their living conditions had become unbearable due to the government’s negligence.

Promises Broken, Say Residents

Speaking to the media, the protesting residents stated that they had taken loans from banks to purchase these flats, based on government assurances that all amenities would be completed before handover. However, they allege that they were cheated with incomplete infrastructure and no support post-possession.

“They promised us that all facilities would be provided before giving us the keys, but now they’ve gone back on their word,” said one of the flat owners.

Authorities Passing the Buck, Claim Residents

The residents further alleged that authorities are passing the responsibility between themselves. “When we approach the General Manager, they direct us to the Executive Engineer, and vice versa. No one wants to take accountability,” a resident said during the protest.

One protester emotionally shared that an official even told them, “The government treasury is empty. Die on your own terms.”

Senior Citizens Facing Worst Impact

Flat owners also highlighted that many elderly residents are struggling with serious health conditions and are unable to climb stairs due to non-functioning elevators in the multi-storied apartment blocks. The situation has become a daily struggle for those living on the upper floors, especially the ninth floor.

Residents Demand Completion and Formal Handover

The protestors demanded that the state government should immediately complete all pending construction and infrastructure work and formally hand over the apartments with promised amenities. They emphasized that they only want what was committed at the time of purchase.