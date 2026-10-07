Flexes Question Geeta Hyundai’s Share in ₹8,528 Crore Hyundai Project

Hyderabad: Flex banners questioning the alleged stake of Geeta Hyundai in the proposed ₹8,528-crore Hyundai project were spotted outside the Geeta Hyundai showroom in Hyderabad.

The flexes, reportedly put up in front of the showroom, raised questions about the role and share of Geeta Hyundai in the project, which is planned across 675 acres.

The banners specifically questioned: “In the 675-acre, ₹8,528 crore Hyundai project, how much is Geeta Hyundai’s share?”

The development has triggered political attention, with the flexes also reportedly linked to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s family. The questions come amid discussions surrounding the proposed Hyundai investment and the allocation of land for the project.

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The banners have drawn attention in Hyderabad, with questions being raised over the financial interests and beneficiaries associated with the major industrial project.

Further details regarding who installed the flexes and the response from Geeta Hyundai or the Telangana government are awaited.