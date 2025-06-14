Flight Crew: Air Hostess Job Offers Lakh-Level Salaries, Huge Compensation in Accidents, and These Benefits!

In the unfortunate event of a plane crash resulting in the death of an air hostess (or any airline crew member), the compensation rules differ from those applicable to regular passengers. The compensation amount largely depends on a combination of international conventions, domestic labor laws, employment contracts, and airline-specific insurance policies.

Salary Range for Air Hostesses in India

Air hostesses’ salaries vary based on experience and the airline they work for:

Freshers (Domestic Airlines): ₹25,000 to ₹45,000 per month

₹25,000 to ₹45,000 per month Premium Airlines (Air India, Vistara): ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 per month

₹40,000 to ₹60,000 per month Mid-Level (2-5 years of experience): ₹45,000 to ₹70,000 per month

₹45,000 to ₹70,000 per month Senior Cabin Crew / Purser (5+ years): ₹60,000 to ₹1,00,000+ per month

₹60,000 to ₹1,00,000+ per month Annual Salary for Senior Positions: ₹12 lakh to ₹20 lakh per year

In addition to salary, air hostesses enjoy various benefits, including discounted travel, health insurance, provident fund, gratuity, and opportunities for promotion.

Montreal Convention: Passenger Compensation Standards

For passengers, compensation is governed by the 1999 Montreal Convention, which India is a signatory to. The minimum airline liability under this convention is 128,821 Special Drawing Rights (SDR), which currently converts to approximately ₹1.42 crore to ₹1.8 crore depending on exchange rates. However, this convention typically applies only to passengers, not airline staff.

Compensation for Crew Members: Different Legal Frameworks Apply

Unlike passengers, airline crew members such as air hostesses and pilots are usually not covered by the Montreal Convention. Their compensation is decided through:

Labor Compensation Laws

If an air hostess dies while on duty, Indian labor laws apply. These laws mandate compensation for accidents occurring during employment.

Employment Contracts and Insurance Policies

Air hostesses sign employment agreements with specific compensation clauses in case of death. Airlines often provide special insurance policies for their crew, which cover deaths or injuries sustained during work.

Additional Compensation from Airlines

In some cases, airlines or their parent companies voluntarily provide ex-gratia compensation beyond legal obligations. For example, following the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, the Tata Group announced ₹1 crore compensation for the families of all deceased crew members and passengers.

Higher Compensation in Case of Proven Negligence

If negligence or fault by the airline is proven, families may be eligible for higher compensation through legal proceedings. Courts typically consider factors like the victim’s age, income, dependents, and future earning potential while deciding on additional compensation amounts.

Additional Benefits for Crew Members’ Families

In addition to financial compensation, airlines may offer the following to the families of deceased crew members: