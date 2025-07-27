Flight’s landing gear catches fire at US airport; aborts takeoff

Denver: A potentially serious aviation incident was averted at Denver International Airport when an American Airlines flight bound for Miami was forced to abort takeoff due to a malfunction in the landing gear that triggered a fire and smoke on the runway.

All 173 passengers onboard were safely evacuated in an emergency operation, though one individual sustained a minor injury, authorities confirmed.

The flight, designated AA-3023, was operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8. The aircraft was preparing for departure on Saturday around 2:45 p.m. (local time) when it encountered what the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later described as a “possible landing gear incident.”

Also Read: Water level rises in rivers, dams as heavy rain pours in parts of Kerala

Dramatic video footage captured the chaos that followed, showing frightened passengers sliding down the emergency chutes while flames and thick smoke engulfed the aircraft’s undercarriage.

Emergency responders, including Denver Fire Department personnel and airport rescue teams, were quickly mobilised to the scene.

According to a statement from the airport, the fire occurred while the aircraft was still on the runway. Five passengers were evaluated at the site, and one was transported for further medical attention. The fire was officially declared extinguished by 5:10 p.m.

American Airlines later attributed the problem to a maintenance issue involving a tire on the landing gear. “All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection,” the airline said in an official statement. Passengers were transported to the terminal by shuttle buses after evacuation.

This marks the second fire-related event involving a Boeing 737-800 series aircraft at Denver Airport in just five months. In March, another American Airlines flight, this one bound for Dallas, caught fire on the tarmac, raising concerns over maintenance and safety standards.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the latest incident to determine the exact cause and ensure future preventive measures are in place.