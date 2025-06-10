FLO Hyderabad Announces 5th Edition of StyleTatva — Now Powered by MSME, Govt. of India

Hyderabad: The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad Chapter officially announced the 5th Edition of its flagship lifestyle exhibition, StyleTatva, to be held on June 13–14, 2025, at HITEX Hall 2 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

StyleTatva 2025 to Feature 205 Curated Exhibitors Across India

The exhibition will showcase over 200 handpicked brands spanning fashion, lifestyle, décor, and artisanal crafts. FLO anticipates more than 10,000 footfalls during the two-day expo. Entry is free with a valid official WhatsApp invite, while others will be charged ₹100.

StyleTatva Now Officially Supported by the Ministry of MSME

In a major milestone, StyleTatva is now powered by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India. Under this initiative, 60 stalls are eligible for ₹54,000 in reimbursement, plus an additional ₹25,000 for incidentals. An MSME Registration Desk will also be available at the venue to assist entrepreneurs with Udyam registration and to spread awareness about MSME benefits.

Special Focus on Reviving Adilabad’s Dokra Craft

This year, FLO Hyderabad is championing the revival of Telangana’s ancient Dokra art. A dedicated Initiative Pavilion will spotlight this tribal craft, integrating traditional techniques with modern design. The initiative involves:

The event will also include the premiere of a documentary capturing stories of Dokra artisans and the transformation in their lives.

Empowering Women and Artisans Through Enterprise

FLO Hyderabad’s social mission drives the entire exhibition. This includes:

Free stalls for Telangana weavers, prison-based livelihood programs, and social sector artisans.

for Telangana weavers, prison-based livelihood programs, and social sector artisans. Proceeds supporting FLO’s Skill Centre in Bhongir, Digital Skilling, and Vocational Training Programs for women.

“StyleTatva is where purpose meets profit and fashion meets impact,” said Ms. Prathibha Kunda, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad.

Press Conference Graced by Miss India and FLO Leaders

Ahead of the exhibition, a press meet was held at ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet, where Femina Miss India 2023 and Miss World Top 20 Finalist Nandini Gupta addressed the media as Chief Guest.

Other notable attendees included:

Smt. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi , Mayor of Hyderabad (Chief Guest at Inauguration)

, Mayor of Hyderabad (Chief Guest at Inauguration) Ms. Poonam Sharma , FLO National President (Guest of Honour)

, FLO National President (Guest of Honour) Ms. Dolly Jain , Celebrity Draping Artist & Fashion Entrepreneur (Special Guest)

, Celebrity Draping Artist & Fashion Entrepreneur (Special Guest) CA Shubhraa Maheshwari, Ms. Ritu Shah, Ms. G. Seetha Reddy, Ms. Ritu Agarwal, Ms. Puja Jain — FLO Mentors & StyleTatva Team

StyleTatva: A Platform for Purpose-Driven Fashion

Since its launch in 2019, FLO StyleTatva has grown into one of South India’s most awaited fashion and lifestyle exhibitions. With a strong focus on women-led brands, heritage crafts, and sustainable livelihoods, the event continues to blend enterprise with impact.

For more updates, follow FLO Hyderabad’s official channels and be part of StyleTatva 2025 – where fashion meets purpose.