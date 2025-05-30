Flood Alert in Telangana: Heavy Inflows Surge at Jurala and Sunkesula Projects

Torrential rains in the upstream states of Karnataka and Maharashtra have caused an unusual flood situation in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, with the Priyadarshini Jurala Project and Sunkesula Barrage facing sharp increases in water inflow from the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

Jurala Project Receives Nearly One Lakh Cusecs

The Jurala reservoir is witnessing inflows of nearly 97,000 cusecs, with 12 gates lifted to release an outflow of 88,835 cusecs. The water level has reached 317.550 metres, just short of its full reservoir level (FRL) of 318.516 metres. The project, which has a storage capacity of 9.657 TMC, currently holds 7.740 TMC of water.

In addition to flood management, four hydroelectric units at the Jurala Project are generating a total of 156 megawatts of electricity.

Also Read: Shamshabad Faces Waterlogging After Intense Evening Showers

Sunkesula Barrage Records First Inflow of the Season

Downstream in Jogulamba Gadwal district, the Sunkesula barrage on the Tungabhadra River is experiencing its first seasonal inflows, with 8,983 cusecs arriving and being released through two lifted gates. The water level at the barrage is at 291.80 metres (957.35 feet), with a storage of 1.235 TMC.

Rare May Flood Prompts Alerts in Riverbank Villages

This rare flood event, particularly in the month of May, marks the first such occurrence in 18 years for the Jurala Project. Authorities have issued flood alerts for low-lying areas and villages along the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, especially in Mahabubnagar and Kurnool districts, urging residents to stay alert.

Officials Monitor the Situation Closely

With flood levels expected to fluctuate based on upstream rainfall, irrigation and disaster management authorities are closely watching the situation. Evacuation and contingency plans are being prepared should water levels continue to rise.