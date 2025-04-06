Flood Threat: Vadodara Launches Rapid River Deepening Project

Vadodara: The Gujarat government has kicked off an ambitious plan under the Vishwamitri River Project, aimed at improving flood resilience and restoring urban water systems in Vadodara.

Goal: 40% Increase in River’s Flow Capacity

Officials said the ongoing project targets a 40% increase in the Vishwamitri River’s water-carrying capacity within just 100 days. This move comes in response to last year’s catastrophic floods that caused widespread infrastructure damage and displaced thousands.

Intensive Machinery Deployment Across City

To meet the aggressive timeline, 526 heavy machines have been deployed across various locations. So far, 9.98 lakh cubic meters of soil and sludge have been excavated from the riverbed and adjoining areas to clear the flow path.

Clearing Forest Areas to Facilitate Flow

In addition, 68 hectares of forest land have been cleared to aid smoother water flow. “This is one of Vadodara’s most comprehensive flood mitigation efforts,” said a senior project engineer.

Urban Lake and Canal Connectivity

As part of the project, the river is being linked with local water bodies like Ajwa Salav, Pratappura Sarovar, Dena Lake, and various city canals to improve water distribution and storage.

Focus on Groundwater Recharge

The project also includes a groundwater recharge component. A total of 474 rainwater recharge wells are planned, with 25 already completed. These are expected to reduce urban surface runoff and enhance water table levels.

Lake Restoration in Progress

Alongside river deepening, ten city lakes are being cleaned and restored. Two lakes are already completed, and work is underway in two others.

Strong Waste Management Measures

An estimated 500 metric tons of plastic waste have been collected during cleaning and are being processed at the Atladara recycling plant. Moreover, 11,000 metric tons of gravel recovered from the river has been stored for future infrastructure use.

Project Aims at Climate Resilience

Officials emphasised that the Vishwamitri River Project isn’t just about flood prevention. It’s a holistic step toward climate adaptation, urban environmental restoration, and improving natural water systems amid increasing population and erratic weather conditions.