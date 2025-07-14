Food Poisoning Scare in Telangana: 35 Female Students Hospitalized After School Breakfast

Hyderabad: In a concerning incident from Telangana’s Nalgonda district, around 35 students from the Ashram Gurukula Balika Patashala in Madigonda village, Devarakonda Mandal, fell ill after consuming breakfast on Monday morning.

Students Rushed to Government Hospital for Treatment

Soon after reporting symptoms like nausea and stomach pain, the affected students were immediately shifted to the Devarakonda Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. The incident triggered a swift response from the Health Department and school authorities.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Authorities Launch Investigation into Suspected Food Poisoning

Preliminary reports suggest a possible case of food poisoning, although the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation. Samples of the food served have reportedly been collected for testing. Officials from the Health and Education Departments have reached the hostel to assess the situation.

Also Read: Legendary Actress B. Saroja Devi Passes Away at 87 in Bengaluru

Condition of Affected Students is Stable

The condition of all 35 affected students is said to be stable, according to hospital sources. However, doctors are continuing regular health monitoring as a precautionary measure.

Parents Demand Accountability and Better Safety Measures

The incident has sparked concern among parents and the local community, who are demanding strict action against those responsible for negligence and calling for improved food safety protocols in residential schools.