Food Safety Drive: 20 Restaurants Inspected Across Medak, Kamareddy and Nizamabad, 9 Licences Suspended

Hyderabad: Telangana’s TG SAFE enforcement teams conducted a special food safety inspection drive across Medak, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts, inspecting 20 restaurants and detecting multiple hygiene and food safety violations.

During the inspections, officials found houseflies, cockroaches, rodents and rat faeces at some establishments. Expired food products, spoiled and contaminated vegetables, and improper storage of raw and cooked food were also detected.

The inspection teams reported unhygienic refrigerators, poor drainage systems and unclean utensils in several restaurants. Some kitchens were found with greasy exhaust systems and chimneys, flaky walls and ceilings, as well as patchy and wet flooring.

Food handlers at some establishments were also found failing to maintain the required personal hygiene standards. Officials detected additional violations related to food labelling, pest-control records and health records of workers.

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As part of the enforcement action, officials collected 21 food samples on suspicion of adulteration. The samples will be subjected to testing to determine whether they comply with food safety standards.

Following the inspections, the FSSAI licences of nine establishments were suspended, with the establishments instructed to immediately stop their business operations.

Officials also decided to issue improvement notices to five outlets, directing them to address the deficiencies identified during the inspections.

Another six establishments will face show-cause notices and further action, including penalties, based on the violations detected during the inspections.

The enforcement drive is part of Telangana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen food safety monitoring and ensure that restaurants and food establishments comply with hygiene and safety standards.