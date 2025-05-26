Food Safety Scare at Hyderabad Anganwadi: Rotten Eggs Served to Young Kids

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of negligence, spoiled eggs were allegedly distributed to children at an Anganwadi center in the Asif Nagar area of Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from local residents and parents who have demanded immediate action.

Anganwadi Staff Blame School Closure for Rotten Eggs

According to eyewitnesses, the eggs, which were visibly rotten, were being distributed by the Anganwadi staff to the children enrolled in the center. When confronted by concerned locals, the staff casually responded that the eggs had been stored for the last ten days due to the school being closed.

“We kept them during the school holidays, and now we’re distributing them,” one of the Anganwadi teachers reportedly said, sparking further anger over the careless attitude toward children’s health.

Public Demands Accountability and Safety Measures

Local residents have raised serious questions about the lack of hygiene protocols and quality checks at government-run Anganwadi centers, especially when it comes to nutritional supplies meant for children.

“The government is spending resources to improve child nutrition, but such negligence defeats the entire purpose. How can rotten eggs be served to kids?” asked one angry parent.

Health Concerns Loom Amid Poor Storage Practices

This incident has not only highlighted poor storage and supply chain practices but also raised red flags about food safety protocols followed in government centers. Parents and health activists are urging the authorities to conduct an immediate inquiry and ensure stricter monitoring of food items being distributed to children.