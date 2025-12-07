Fool-Proof Security Arranged for Mega Lionel Messi Match, Assures Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that Hyderabad is fully prepared with fool-proof security arrangements for the much-anticipated friendly match featuring global football icon Lionel Messi at Uppal Stadium on December 13.

He said the very mention of Messi excites millions of football lovers, and thousands of fans from across India are expected to attend the historic event.

Part of Telangana Rising Global Summit Celebrations

Bhatti Vikramarka noted that celebrations surrounding the Telangana Rising Global Summit have already commenced statewide, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy actively touring various districts.

He emphasised that Messi enjoys global-level security protocols, and similar high standards are being implemented in Hyderabad.

Ministers Review Stadium Security Arrangements

The Deputy CM, along with Minister Sridhar Babu, visited Uppal Stadium on Sunday to inspect security and logistical arrangements for the friendly match between Lionel Messi and Team Revanth Reddy.

He stated that Messi himself expressed interest in joining the Telangana Rising celebrations—an aspect that has further boosted public enthusiasm.

Bhatti appealed to spectators to arrive early on match day to ensure smooth entry and avoid congestion, considering the massive turnout expected.

Hyderabad Police Ensuring High-Level Safety Measures

With global dignitaries, CEOs, and eminent personalities arriving in Hyderabad for the Global Summit, security has been elevated citywide.

Bhatti Vikramarka confirmed that:

Rachakonda Police and Hyderabad City Police are giving top priority to the Messi event

Stadium access routes are being re-evaluated for VIPs, including the Chief Minister

Entry gates, parking spaces, and controlled movement routes are being fine-tuned

Police and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) officials briefed him on crowd management, emergency response systems, and stadium readiness.

Transport and Public Convenience Arrangements

The Deputy CM reviewed:

Expected crowd capacity

Number of entry/exit gates for smooth movement

Parking zones for thousands of vehicles

Metro Rail and RTC bus arrangements to help football fans reach the venue easily

He assured that all required facilities for fans have been arranged.

Officials Present

Additional DGP Vijay Kumar, Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu, and Congress leaders Rohan Reddy, Shiva Sain Reddy, and others were present during the inspection.