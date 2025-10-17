Forest Officials Caught by Telangana ACB While Accepting ₹40,000 Bribe for Transit Permits

In yet another major crackdown on corruption, Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught three forest department personnel red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000. The accused have been identified as Bollumalla Saikumar, Forest Section Officer; Mohd. Moinuddin, Forest Section Officer; and Balanagaram Balakrishna, an outsourcing driver, all working under the Parigi Forest Range Office in Vikarabad District.

According to ACB officials, the trio demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant to issue periodic online transit permits for transporting custard apples from the Parigi forest area to the Batasingaram fruit market. The complainant, unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, alerted the ACB, which subsequently laid a trap and caught the officials in the act.

Authorities have confirmed that the bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway to determine the extent of their involvement and whether others were part of the scheme.

The ACB has urged the public to immediately report any demand for bribes by government officials by calling the toll-free number 1064 or through WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), or the official website acb.telangana.gov.in. The bureau reiterated that details of complainants will be kept strictly confidential to protect whistleblowers.