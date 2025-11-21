Former AP CM Jagan appears before CBI spl court in Hyderabad in long pending DA case

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before a special court for CBI cases in Nampally Criminal Court, here on Thursday after nearly a gap of six years.



Complying with the Court’s recent directions, Jagan appeared physically before the court for the hearing in the long-pending disproportionate assets (DA) case being probed by the CBI, amid tight security.

The court’s directive orders came after CBI opposing Jagan’s plea for exemption from personal appearance.



The court had earlier directed him to ensure his personnel appearance on or before November 21

He had last appeared before the court on January 10, 2020, when he was the CM of Andhra Pradesh.



After spending nearly half an hour in the court complex, Jagan returned to Lotus Pond residence where he met his party leaders and reportedly discussed about the latest political situation in AP.



The court recorded Jagan’s attendance.



Earlier, the former CM reached Begumpet airport in the city by a special aircraft from Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada to appear in the court.

Hunjdreds of supportrs accorded him a warm welcome and by holding placards, raising sloans in support of the YSRC Chief.



Police had imposed traffic restrictions around the court complex during his visit.



Jagan Mohan Reddy has been on bail since September 2013 in the long-pending case, which stems from allegations of quid pro quo arrangements during the tenure of his late father, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.



In the 11 charge sheets filed by the CBI in the case, Jagan has been named as the accused number one.