Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail by Court

Dhaka: In a major development that has triggered political controversy in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to six months in prison by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on charges of contempt of court. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday by a three-member bench led by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar.

The ICT also sentenced Shakil Akanda Bulbul, a leader of the Awami League’s student wing, Chhatra League, to two months’ imprisonment in the same case.

Viral Audio Clip Triggers Legal Action

The court’s decision stems from a viral audio clip circulated on social media, allegedly featuring Hasina making remarks that interfered with the judicial process and issued threats to the tribunal. The prosecutor filed contempt charges based on the content of the clip.

Hasina, who reportedly left Bangladesh in August 2024, was previously issued a show-cause notice by the tribunal last month.

Awami League Calls It a “Show Trial”

The Awami League has denounced the tribunal’s proceedings, calling the trial a “politically motivated show trial” initiated by the unelected interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The party highlighted past UN concerns over the lack of due process in ICT trials and accused the tribunal of only targeting Awami League leaders while ignoring crimes against civilians and minorities. They also raised doubts over the tribunal’s impartiality, pointing out that some officials had prejudged Hasina publicly.

Hasina’s Legacy and Political Fallout

The verdict marks a dramatic turn for Hasina, who once spearheaded the formation of the International Crimes Tribunal in 2009 to prosecute war criminals from the 1971 Liberation War. Ironically, she now faces prosecution by the same legal body.

Observers say the sentence reflects an intensifying political vendetta against Hasina following her removal from power in August 2024. She fled the country on August 5, seeking refuge in India, amid growing threats and a deteriorating law-and-order situation.

Political analysts fear that the latest verdict could deepen the political crisis in Bangladesh, especially as protests against the interim regime’s actions continue to escalate.