Former BRS MLA A Ramesh joins BJP

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA A Ramesh has joined BJP. Party state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy welcomed him in the saffron jamaat by wearing the party’s khandwa. Ramesh was the Warangal district president of BRS.

He resigned from his post yesterday. Many attempts were made to convince him, but he is adamant about his resignation. Today, after joining the BJP, it is likely that the BJP will make him a candidate from Warangal.