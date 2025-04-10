Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Shakeel Aamir Detained at Airport After Return from Dubai

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Shakeel Aamir was briefly detained by airport police upon his arrival at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai on Wednesday. The detention is linked to an accident case involving his son, Raheel Aamir alias Sahel.

Lookout Notice Issued in 2023

Authorities had issued a lookout notice against Shakeel Aamir in February 2023 for allegedly aiding his son’s escape to Dubai following a high-profile accident on December 24, 2023. Sahel was reportedly driving a BMW that crashed into barricades outside Praja Bhavan, the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister’s residence. While no injuries were reported, both the vehicle and barricades were damaged.

Allegations of Cover-Up

The police allege that the former Bodhan MLA facilitated his son’s escape and misled investigators by implicating an unrelated individual in the incident. Sahel and his friends had reportedly fled the scene, and another man later claimed the vehicle. A case was initially registered against this individual, who worked as a driver for Shakeel Aamir.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Sahel was the one driving the car. In a significant twist, police booked 16 individuals, including inspectors from Panjagutta and Bodhan police stations, for allegedly aiding in the cover-up.

Funeral Attendance Permitted

Shakeel Aamir had returned to attend his mother’s funeral, and police allowed him to proceed after brief detention. Further questioning is expected in the coming days.

Sahel’s Previous Offense Reopened

Sahel was arrested on March 8, 2024, upon returning from Dubai. He was also linked to a previous road accident from February 17, 2022, in which a woman and her two-month-old child were hit while crossing a road. The infant died, and three others were injured. Initially, another person had surrendered, claiming responsibility for the accident. However, after the 2023 incident, authorities reopened the 2022 case, connecting Sahel to that fatal crash as well.