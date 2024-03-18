Telangana

Former BSP Telangana chief Praveen Kumar joins BRS

Former BSP Telangana President and retired IAS officer R. S. Praveen Kumar officially became a member of the BRS Party on Monday, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Former BSP Telangana chief Praveen Kumar joins BRS
Former BSP Telangana chief Praveen Kumar joins BRS

Hyderabad: Former BSP Telangana President and retired IAS officer R. S. Praveen Kumar officially became a member of the BRS Party on Monday, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation.

Related Stories
Governor read Congress’ Manifesto in her address to the joint session: BRS
Cong sees in Danish Ali episode opportunity to reach to its lost vote bank
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

In a ceremony held at the farmhouse of BRS Party President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in Erravalli, Gajwel district, Praveen Kumar was warmly welcomed into the party fold, with KCR himself presenting him with the party scarf.

The event saw the convergence of several leaders who also chose to align themselves with the BRS Party, indicating a broader trend of political realignment in the region.

Addressing the media before his formal induction into the party, Praveen Kumar expressed the unique circumstances that led to his decision to join BRS.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button