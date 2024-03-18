Former BSP Telangana chief Praveen Kumar joins BRS

Hyderabad: Former BSP Telangana President and retired IAS officer R. S. Praveen Kumar officially became a member of the BRS Party on Monday, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation.

In a ceremony held at the farmhouse of BRS Party President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in Erravalli, Gajwel district, Praveen Kumar was warmly welcomed into the party fold, with KCR himself presenting him with the party scarf.

RS Praveen Kumar joins BRS and wearing a pink scarf in the presence of BRS chief KCR.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/ZmiPd3vlV3 — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) March 18, 2024

The event saw the convergence of several leaders who also chose to align themselves with the BRS Party, indicating a broader trend of political realignment in the region.

Addressing the media before his formal induction into the party, Praveen Kumar expressed the unique circumstances that led to his decision to join BRS.