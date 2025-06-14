Former CM KCR Makes Surprise Visit to AIG Hospital Twice in Two Days

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) visited AIG Hospital once again on Saturday, raising concerns about his health and questions about his future in politics.

KCR Undergoes Medical Tests for Second Consecutive Day

According to sources, KCR had already visited the hospital on Friday, where he underwent a series of medical examinations. He returned on Saturday, accompanied by his son and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), and nephew T. Harish Rao.

KCR had sustained a leg injury after the Telangana Assembly elections, and although he recovered soon after, his public appearances have been limited since then.

Limited Public Engagement Post-Elections

While KCR did appear in a few public meetings during the Lok Sabha elections, his involvement in party activities has significantly decreased. Sources suggest he is currently spending most of his time resting at his farmhouse.

Political Circles Abuzz Over KCR’s Comeback

With local body elections in Telangana expected soon, political observers and the public alike are speculating whether KCR will make a return to active politics. His prolonged absence has left a vacuum in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), prompting discussions about leadership within the party.

As of now, there has been no official statement regarding his health condition or political plans.