Former Cricketer Kedar Jadhav Joins BJP Ahead of Civic Polls

Mumbai: In a significant political move ahead of the upcoming civic body elections, former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Welcomed by Senior BJP Leaders

Jadhav was inducted into the party in the presence of BJP Maharashtra state unit chief and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and former minister Ravindra Chavan, who also serves as the state executive president.

Kedar Jadhav Begins a New Innings in Politics

Marking a fresh chapter in his public life, Jadhav said, “I salute Chhatrapati Shivaji. Under PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP is doing politics of development.” His entry is seen as a boost for the BJP’s image and outreach, especially among the youth and sports lovers.

BJP’s Membership Drive Gets a Boost

The BJP is currently executing a massive campaign to enroll 1.5 crore new members across Maharashtra. Jadhav’s inclusion is expected to add momentum, with more leaders from diverse sectors likely to join.

Jadhav’s Cricketing Career at a Glance

The 39-year-old cricketer retired from all forms of cricket in 2024. He last played for India in February 2020 against New Zealand.

ODI Career Highlights : 73 matches 1,389 runs Average: 42.09 2 centuries, 6 half-centuries 27 wickets

: T20I Stats : 58 runs Batting average: 123.23

:

Jadhav made his international debut in 2014, playing his first ODI against Sri Lanka in Ranchi.

BJP Emphasizes Development and Nation-Building

Chandrashekhar Bawankule described Jadhav’s joining as a proud moment for the party. Ravindra Chavan added, “The BJP is the only organisation that protects the interests of the country and the people.”

He also noted the positive response to the party’s Sanghtan Parv campaign, which has inspired a large number of new members to join the BJP family