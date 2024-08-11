Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh dies at 95

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night, family sources said.

He was 95 and breathed his last at a hospital in Gurugram, where he was admitted nearly two weeks ago.

Singh, a former diplomat, served as the External Affairs Minister in 2004-05 in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

He was selected into the Indian Foreign Service in 1953, which he quit in 1984 when he contested from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Congress ticket and became a Lok Sabha MP.

In 1985, he was sworn in as a Minister of State (MoS) and allotted the portfolios of Steel, Coal and Mines, and Agriculture. In 1986, he became MoS for External Affairs.

Singh was elected President of the UN Conference on Disarmament and Development held in New York in 1987, and also led the Indian delegation to the 42nd Session of the UN General Assembly.

He also authored around a dozen books, including ‘The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute’, ‘Tales from Modern India’, ‘Treasured Epistles’, and his autobiography ‘One Life is Not Enough’.

His last rites would be performed in Delhi on Sunday, the sources said.