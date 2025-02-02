Berlin: Former German President Horst Koehler passed away at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness, according to the Office of the Federal President of Germany.

Koehler’s Presidency and Resignation

Koehler served as Germany’s president from July 2004 to May 2010. His presidency ended unexpectedly when he resigned after facing criticism for his remarks on Germany’s overseas military operations. His comments about the German armed forces’ role in foreign missions, particularly in Afghanistan, were met with backlash, leading to his decision to step down.

Condolences from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier extended his condolences to Eva Luise Koehler on the passing of her husband. He praised Koehler’s dedication and contributions to the country, acknowledging his significant role in shaping Germany’s modern history.

Koehler’s Career Before Presidency

Before assuming the presidency, Koehler had a distinguished career as the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2000 to 2004. He also held various positions in civil service and banking, gaining a wealth of experience that helped shape his leadership style.

Political Rise and Unexpected Resignation

Koehler became Germany’s head of state, a largely ceremonial role, after being nominated by opposition leader Angela Merkel, who later became the country’s Chancellor. Steinmeier noted that when Koehler was elected, he was relatively unknown.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2009 but shocked the nation when he resigned in May 2010. His resignation followed controversial remarks made in an interview, where he appeared to link Germany’s military presence in Afghanistan with the protection of economic interests. These comments sparked significant debate in Germany, where military operations abroad are a sensitive topic due to historical memories from the Nazi era.

Legacy

Throughout his presidency, Koehler emphasized the importance of believing in Germany’s strength and the vitality and creativity of its people, leaving behind a lasting legacy of confidence in the nation’s potential.