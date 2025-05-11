Former Hospital CEO Caught in ₹5 Lakh Cocaine Scandal — WhatsApp Deal Exposed

Hyderabad: In a major drug bust, the Hyderabad Police arrested Namrata Chigurupati, the former CEO of Omega Hospitals, for allegedly attempting to procure ₹5 lakh worth of cocaine through a WhatsApp transaction. She was apprehended alongside two other individuals involved in the illegal narcotics deal.

According to police officials, Namrata Chigurupati, 34, was caught red-handed while receiving the consignment from a courier named Balakrishna, who acted as a conduit for Vansh Dhakkar, a Mumbai-based drug supplier.

The arrest occurred during a covert operation after authorities tracked suspicious communication related to narcotics distribution via encrypted messaging platforms. The narcotics consignment was being delivered through courier, a method increasingly used by traffickers to evade direct detection.

Background and Investigation

Namrata Chigurupati was once a prominent figure in Hyderabad’s healthcare sector, having served as the CEO of Omega Hospitals. Her arrest has shocked the medical community and raised questions about the rising trend of drug usage among professionals.

The investigation revealed that Chigurupati allegedly coordinated the purchase through WhatsApp and planned to receive the shipment discreetly. Following the delivery, police conducted a swift operation and detained all individuals involved. Further interrogation is underway to determine the scale of the operation and any possible connections to a larger drug network.

What’s Next?

Authorities confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act). The police are also working to trace the financial trail and communication logs to identify more suspects linked to the drug cartel.