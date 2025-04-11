Former Jharkhand BJP President Tala Marandi quits party, joins JMM

Ranchi: In a major political development, Tala Marandi, former Jharkhand BJP state president, has officially resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday.

Joined JMM in Presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Marandi joined the JMM during a ceremony held in Barhait, Sahibganj district, commemorating the birth anniversary of Hul Kranti freedom fighters Sido and Kanhu.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren personally welcomed Marandi into the party by draping a JMM stole over his shoulders.

Other senior leaders, including Rajmahal MP Vijay Hansda and MLA Kalpana Soren, were also present at the event.

Electoral Setback Led to Political Shift

Tala Marandi had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Rajmahal on a BJP ticket but was defeated. Following this, he was reportedly aiming for a BJP ticket from the Borio constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, the BJP’s refusal to nominate him led to his decision to quit the party.

History of Party Switching

This marks the second time Marandi has exited the BJP. In 2019, before the state Assembly elections, he had left the BJP to join the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and contested from Borio but did not win.

Marandi has previously represented Borio as a BJP MLA, making his political influence in the Santhal Pargana region significant.

Resignation Letter Highlights Ideological Differences

Marandi submitted his resignation to BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi on April 10.

In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the party but cited ideological differences, personal reasons, and current political circumstances as the reasons for his departure.

“I, Tala Marandi, have been a dedicated member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am thankful for the opportunities extended to me by the party. However, due to prevailing circumstances, personal reasons, and ideological differences, I have decided to resign from the party’s primary membership and all posts. This decision has been taken after much contemplation and without any bitterness,” he wrote.

Strategic Boost for JMM

Marandi’s entry into the JMM is expected to strengthen the party’s presence in Santhal Pargana, especially ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, giving Chief Minister Hemant Soren a strategic advantage.