Karnataka
Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna hospitalized
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday.
The hospital sources confirmed Krishna’s admission, but they did not disclose what he was suffering from.
Krishna (92), also served as the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012.
In August, he was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems.