Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna hospitalized

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday.

Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 16:36
Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna hospitalised
Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna hospitalised

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday.

The hospital sources confirmed Krishna’s admission, but they did not disclose what he was suffering from.

Krishna (92), also served as the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012.

In August, he was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 16:36

Related Articles

Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, yellow alert issued for 11 districts

Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, yellow alert issued for 11 districts

19 October 2024 - 17:09
ED continues raids at MUDA office for second consecutive day

ED continues raids at MUDA office for second consecutive day

19 October 2024 - 13:18
MUDA will provide all documents to ED as sought by it, says Karnataka Urban Development Minister

MUDA will provide all documents to ED as sought by it, says Karnataka Urban Development Minister

18 October 2024 - 18:33
K'taka Cong govt holds meet on reservation for Panchamasali Lingayats; seer warns of agitation

K’taka Cong govt holds meet on reservation for Panchamasali Lingayats; seer warns of agitation

18 October 2024 - 13:57
Back to top button