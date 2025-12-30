Former Law Minister Asif Pasha Passes Away at 96, Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin Pays Condolences

Hyderabad: Former Law Minister and senior Congress leader Asif Pasha passed away on December 28 at the age of 96, marking the end of a distinguished public life dedicated to social harmony, minority welfare, and public service.

Asif Pasha Sahab had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments, with frequent hospitalisation in recent months. He passed away peacefully, just three days after celebrating his 96th birthday on December 25.

A Life Dedicated to Public Service

Elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1972, Asif Pasha Sahab was widely respected across political lines for his integrity, simplicity, and commitment to the people. Throughout his long political career, he remained actively involved in public causes and community welfare, earning admiration from colleagues and citizens alike.

Even in his later years, he continued to stay connected with public life, offering guidance and support rooted in decades of experience.

Survived by Family

The veteran leader is survived by:

Sons: Zahoor Ahmed and Afaq Tanveer

Zahoor Ahmed and Afaq Tanveer Daughter: Husna Anjum

Family members, friends, and political leaders have been visiting the residence to pay their last respects.

Azharuddin Visits Family, Offers Condolences

Telangana Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin visited the residence of the late leader and personally met the bereaved family to express his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister described Asif Pasha Sahab as a towering personality in public life who worked tirelessly for the welfare of minorities and the common people. He said the former Law Minister’s life and values would continue to inspire future generations.

‘A Legacy That Will Be Remembered’

Minister Azharuddin said he regretted not being able to visit earlier due to Assembly engagements, but made it a point to personally meet the family at the earliest. He noted that Asif Pasha Sahab’s vision, experience, and contributions would always be remembered in the state’s political and social history.

The Minister also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannat, forgive his shortcomings, and give patience and strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

The passing of Asif Pasha Sahab marks the loss of a senior statesman whose life was defined by service, humility, and dedication to society. Leaders across the political spectrum have acknowledged his contribution, remembering him as a leader who served the people till his last days.

