Former MLA Condemns Attack on BRS Student Leader in Mancherial

Mancherial: Former MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao strongly condemned the attack on BRS student wing leader Daggula Madhu, allegedly carried out by Congress activists. The incident has sparked political outrage in the region, with calls for strict action against those involved.

BRS Leader Daggula Madhu Attacked by Suspected Congress Supporters

According to Diwakar Rao, Madhu was assaulted at a house on Bypass Road in Mancherial by individuals linked to Naspur municipal chairperson Surimilla Venu, a close aide of Congress MLA K Premsagar Rao. The attackers reportedly used sharp objects, leaving Madhu with serious neck injuries.

Political Vendetta Accused Following Congress’s Rise to Power

While visiting Madhu at a private hospital along with BRS leader Nadipelli Vijith Rao, Diwakar Rao alleged that the attack was politically motivated retaliation.

“Ever since Congress came to power, vendetta politics have become routine in Telangana, a state known for peace,” he said.

Appeal for Police Action and Security Measures

The former legislator urged Telangana DGP Dr. Jithender to take strict action against those responsible and to implement preventive security measures to avoid similar attacks in the future. He also assured full support to Madhu’s family during his recovery.

Victim’s Condition Stable, No Complaint Filed Yet

Madhu was rushed to a local hospital with bleeding injuries on Thursday night. Doctors have reported that his condition is stable.

As of Thursday night, no formal police complaint had been lodged, although investigations are expected to proceed following media coverage and political intervention.