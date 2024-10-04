Former UK Prime Minister Reveals Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Cause of Death?

London: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has disclosed in his upcoming book that the late Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer prior to her passing. The book is set to be officially published on October 10, but excerpts have already been released by British media, including controversial claims about the former queen.

According to reports, Johnson stated that he was aware of the queen’s condition for over a year and that her doctors feared she could become seriously ill due to the disease. In recounting his final meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Johnson described her appearance as pale and noted that she seemed more hunched over than usual. He mentioned deep wounds on her hands and wrists, which he speculated could have been the result of drips or injections.

Despite her serious illness, Johnson remarked that the queen’s mind was sharp, and she continued to smile and engage in conversation during their meeting. This revelation marks the first public acknowledgment by a former senior government official regarding the cause of the queen’s death, even though her death certificate listed the cause as “old age.”

Throughout her life, the late queen maintained strict privacy regarding her medical details, and royal aides continue to assert that family members have the same right to medical confidentiality as anyone else. Buckingham Palace has a longstanding policy of not commenting on books about the royal family, which means that Johnson’s claims have neither been confirmed nor denied.

It is noteworthy that King Charles III and Prince William’s wife, Catherine, have also recently battled cancer; however, they shared details about their diagnoses and recovery, though they did not specify the type of cancer.