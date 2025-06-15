Formula E Case Heats Up Again: KTR Summoned by ACB

Hyderabad: The high-profile Formula E car race corruption case has once again taken center stage in Telangana politics.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is set to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, June 16, in connection with alleged irregularities during the organization of the international racing event.

Formula E Case: Political Target or Genuine Probe?

KTR, son of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, has become the focal point of political and legal discussions, with critics claiming he is being selectively targeted. Ministers, opposition leaders, and political commentators alike are unable to avoid mentioning KTR’s name when discussing the scandal.

The case, which started with ACB investigations, later saw the involvement of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), turning the issue into a political firestorm.

ACB Issues Fresh Summons to KTR

KTR has previously appeared before both ACB and ED. However, he missed a scheduled appearance on May 28 due to his pre-planned trip to the United States. ACB has now issued fresh summons for June 16, reigniting political tensions in the state.

Sources say this could potentially lead to KTR’s arrest, fueling speculation within the BRS party and political circles.

Allegations and FIR Details

The Formula E event, organized under the previous BRS government, allegedly saw fund disbursement violations. The ACB FIR lists KTR as Accused No. 1 (A-1), followed by IAS officer Arvind Kumar as A-2, and former HMDA chief engineer B.L.N. Reddy.

According to reports, Arvind Kumar may have turned approver, stating that decisions were made on instructions from KTR, who was the then Minister for Municipal Administration.

KTR Reacts, Calls It Political Vendetta

Reacting strongly to the latest developments, KTR took to X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the entire case is politically motivated and aimed at harassing him. He reiterated that he would fully cooperate with the law but questioned the pending ACB case against current CM Revanth Reddy in the infamous Cash-for-Vote scam.

KTR challenged CM Revanth Reddy to a lie detector test under judicial supervision, claiming both leaders are facing ACB cases and should be tested equally.

Rising Speculation of Arrest

KTR previously hinted off the record that his arrest was possible. With ACB’s sudden move to issue fresh notices after weeks of silence, rumors of his imminent arrest have intensified. BRS insiders say the party is on edge, awaiting the outcome of Monday’s interrogation.

What’s Next for the Formula E Case?

As the state gears up for KTR’s appearance before the ACB on June 16, the political temperature continues to rise. Whether this will lead to a formal arrest or turn out to be another high-voltage interrogation remains to be seen.