Foundations of India-Bangladesh relationship strong enough to endure this difficult period: Former PM Hasina

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for their “support and humanity’, former Bangladesh Prime Minister and President of the Bangladesh Awami League, Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that New Delhi is right to continue upholding the importance of democratic principles, minority protection, and regional stability in Dhaka.

“India has been Bangladesh’s closest neighbour and partner. Our two countries are bound by history, geography, mutual cooperation and commitment to regional stability. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India for their support and humanity,” Hasina told IANS in an exclusive e-mail interview.

“A stable, democratic Bangladesh is in the interests of both our nations. India is right to continue upholding the importance of democratic principles, minority protection, and regional stability and to want a stable, reliable and trustworthy partner in Bangladesh, one that is led by a democratically elected government that represents the will of the people,” she added.

The tensions have been running high between the two countries following escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and the recent targeting of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold elections on February 12 amid worsening security situation and escalating rift between the country’s political parties.

“I am confident that the foundations of our relationship are strong enough to endure this difficult period and will be further strengthened once the people of Bangladesh are free to choose their own government,” Hasina told IANS on Wednesday.

Last week, India voiced grave concern over the persistent incidents of violence targeting religious minorities — including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists — in Bangladesh and asserted that it is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in its neighbourhood.

“India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaswal said during a news briefing in New Delhi recently.

Slamming the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in Bangladesh, India also rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh while reiterating that maintaining law and order and ensuring security is the responsibility of the Yunus-led interim government.

“We have rejected the false narrative that is being projected in Bangladesh. Maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government. To portray a narrative where things are in some other direction is completely false, and we reject that,” said Jaiswal.

Last month, the MEA had summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to convey New Delhi’s strong concerns over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

According to the MEA, the Bangladeshi envoy’s attention was drawn specifically to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

India outrightly rejected the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

The MEA expressed concern that the Yunus-led interim government neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.

India has also called on the Yunus-led interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

India has highlighted that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including cases of killings, arson, and land grabs, have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government. These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence.