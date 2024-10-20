Muslim World

Four arrested, 33 kg illicit drugs seized in Afghanistan

The contraband, which included hashish, was seized during routine operations conducted by police on the outskirts of the province's Salang district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safiya Begum20 October 2024 - 15:57
Four arrested, 33 kg illicit drugs seized in Afghanistan
Four arrested, 33 kg illicit drugs seized in Afghanistan

Charikar, Afghanistan: Four people were arrested along with 33 kg of illicit drugs from Afghanistan’s Parwan province, police said.

The contraband, which included hashish, was seized during routine operations conducted by police on the outskirts of the province’s Salang district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four people were arrested on the charge of attempting to smuggle the contraband, said Fazal Rahim Maskenyar, spokesperson for the provincial police.

The case was referred to the judiciary for further investigations, he added.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight illicit drugs, and drug production and trafficking across the country.

Tags
Safiya Begum20 October 2024 - 15:57

Related Articles

Palestinian officials say 87 dead or missing after Israeli strikes on northern Gaza

Palestinian officials say 87 dead or missing after Israeli strikes on northern Gaza

20 October 2024 - 16:15
Israeli man killed by projectile from Lebanon

Israeli man killed by projectile from Lebanon

19 October 2024 - 19:13
Strike launched toward Israeli prime minister's house

Strike launched toward Israeli prime minister’s house

19 October 2024 - 14:17
Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on ship in Arabian Sea

Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on ship in Arabian Sea

19 October 2024 - 14:02
Back to top button