Four Arrested for Killing 21-Year-Old Man in Gurugram

Gurugram: Four individuals have been arrested by the Gurugram police for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old man and attempting to destroy evidence to cover up the crime, officials said on Sunday.

Victim Identified as Pranav Kumar from Bihar

The incident occurred on the night of February 16-17, when the police received information about a body lying in a deserted area near Begumpur Khatola village. The authorities, including a Forensic Science Laboratory team, a fingerprint team, and a dog squad, arrived at the scene to investigate. The body was sent to the mortuary for identification.

After reviewing CCTV footage and gathering other critical information, the deceased was identified as Pranav Kumar, a 21-year-old from Madhubani, Bihar. He had been working in a company in Gurugram and was staying in a rented accommodation with two other friends.

Conflict Among Roommates Led to Tragic Incident

Pranav’s father, in a complaint filed on February 19, informed the police that his son had mentioned a dispute with his roommates over shared expenses just before the incident. On February 19, police informed the father that his son’s body had been discovered in a remote area. Further investigation revealed that Pranav had been murdered by his roommates and landlord.

Accused Arrested and Investigation Underway

The police registered a case under the relevant sections at Badshahpur police station and launched a detailed investigation. On Saturday, the Crime Branch of Sector-40 arrested the four suspects, identified as Rohit (the landlord), Satish, Vijay Kumar, and Brijesh Kumar, all residents of Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested from Bahrampur Road.

How the Murder Was Concealed

According to police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar, the landlord, Rohit, found Pranav’s body in a locked room, thinking he had passed out due to alcohol consumption. Upon checking, he realized Pranav was dead. Fearing the police would question him, Rohit, along with the other three accused, transported Pranav’s body in a car and disposed of it at a deserted location in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

The police continue their investigation as they piece together further details of the crime.

Key Highlights: